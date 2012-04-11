Free Roadrunner Records 13-track Download Festival 2012 sampler

Machine Head: one of the bands that feature on this great 13-track sampler

It's almost that time of year when we all drink too much, dance around like idiots, cover ourselves in mud and listen to music louder than a jet engine. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, Download 2012 is almost upon us!

To celebrate, Roadrunner Records is offering a free 13-track MP3 sampler featuring some of the finest Roadrunner tracks of the last 12 months.

But that's not all! By downloading the sampler, you'll also be entered into a draw to win two tickets for Download 2012.

The main winner will also win one of three signed, huge Download 2008 posters. The other two posters will go to two runners-up, who'll also receive equally huge Download 2006 posters. Tasty.

The sampler features:

1. Black Stone Cherry - White Trash Millionaire

2. Soulfly - World Scum

3. Lamb of God - Ghost Walking

4. Revoker - Stay Down

5. Royal Republic - Tommy Gun

6. Kids In Glass Houses - Gold Blood

7. Trivium - In Waves

8. DevilDriver - You Make Me Sick

9. Periphery - Passenger

10. Theory Of A Deadman - Lowlife

11. Machine Head - Locust

12. Megadeth - Public Enemy No. 1

13. Opeth - The Devil's Orchard

To download the sampler and enter the draw, simply fill in your details on Roadrunner's Facebook page by clicking here...

Read MusicRadar's bumper 2012 festival guide here!