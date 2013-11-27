Five of the best: future guitar technology
Gibson Les Paul LPX
The latest in Gibson’s futuristic series of guitars is the LPX – a mahogany-bodied self-tuning Les Paul with 55 onboard preset sounds, a piezo pickup and the ability to change tonal parameters live via footswitches.
We said: “Banish those visions of fabled ’Bursts from your mind – this is a thoroughly futuristic machine, with all the latest technological advances.”
Fishman TriplePlay
Fishman’s TriplePlay system attaches to your guitar and transmits MIDI data wirelessly, enabling you to play (and record and notate) synths and other virtual instruments, and blend them together.
We said: “The TriplePlay takes the world of MIDI guitar to a new level – it’s an ideal entry point for any MIDI guitar novice”
LTD EC-1000 EverTune
Not every breakthrough is digital, as the EverTune’s engineered bridge proves. The EC-1000 stays tuned and intonated no matter what you throw at it – ours even survived being put in the freezer...
We said: “EverTune actually works – increasing the musicality of you and your guitar at a stroke”
Peavey Vypyr VIP 3 1x12 combo
Peavey’s Auto-Tune-equipped AT-200 guitar could yet prove to be a studio essential, and at the beginners’ end of the market, the new Vypyr VIP 3 100-watt combo is positively bristling with onboard instrument, effects and amp modelling sounds and clever functionality.
We said: "With the VIP, Peavey has raised the bar for programmable guitar amps by several notches”
Line 6 POD HD500X
Line 6’s updated HD500 floor-based unit is packed with authentic-sounding amps and quality effects, all of which can be combined in user-definable presets for superb live- performance versatility.
We said: “A do-it-all effects solution for onstage use that’s also a great recording and practice tool”
