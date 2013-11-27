Five of the best: future guitar technology

The latest in Gibson’s futuristic series of guitars is the LPX – a mahogany-bodied self-tuning Les Paul with 55 onboard preset sounds, a piezo pickup and the ability to change tonal parameters live via footswitches.

We said: “Banish those visions of fabled ’Bursts from your mind – this is a thoroughly futuristic machine, with all the latest technological advances.”

