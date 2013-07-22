In pictures: Gibson unveils LPX

The latest evolution of the Les Paul is bursting with technology

Gibson has unveiled the full details of the LPX, the guitar the company is calling the 'ultimate Les Paul'.

On a genetic level, the LPX has plenty in common with the rest of the Les Paul range, with a mahogany body and AAA-grade maple top and '60s 'SlimTaper' mahogany neck topped with granadillo, but under the hood is a whole different story.

With 55 on-board presets ranging from traditional humbucker and single coil tones through the acoustic, slide and resonator sounds, the self-tuning Robot Tuning system and the USB 2.0 G-Node interface - which allows players to record straight into a Mac or PC and access sounds with Native Instruments' Guitar Rig 4 - the LPX is an awful lot of guitar for the $4999 (£3270) SRP.

For more information, visit the official Gibson website, and click through the gallery for the full list of features.

Gibson press release

Effects, pedals, AC adapters, batteries, direct boxes, amps, tuners, patch cords—they're a major hassle, but a necessary part of your sound. Or are they?

More than six decades into the evolution of the solidbody electric guitar, the LPX—new from Gibson USA—unlocks your full potential as an artist by removing the boundaries between you and your instrument.

With the supremely playable and beautifully crafted LPX, your sound lives in your guitar. Plug into an amp, a front of house mixer, or an audio interface: your sound goes there with you. 55 expertly designed presets, using the LPX's dazzling array of world-class, built-in processors, take your tone from searing leads, to tender ballads, to the sound of various iconic guitars, to rocking rhythms, to much more—quickly and easily.

But don't stop there: Create your own signature sounds that shape the LPX to your musical desires. What's more, footswitch and expression pedal controllers communicate wirelessly with the LPX to minimize stage clutter, while robot tuning keeps your guitar perfectly in tune. And that's just for starters.

There are plenty of guitars for the timid. For the bold, there's LPX.