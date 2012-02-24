Festival news: All Tomorrow's Parties unveil 2012 line-ups

All Tomorrow's Parties: Nightmare Before Christmas, December 2011 © Lora English

One of MusicRadar's favourite festival promoters - All Tomorrow's Parties - has unveiled line-ups for a host of 2012 festivals in the UK and the US.

In the UK, ATP will host I'll Be Your Mirror at London's Alexandra Palace on the weekend of 25 to 27 May. The event will feature headline sets from thrash icons Slayer (who will play their album Reign In Blood in its entirety), Scottish post-rock legends Mogwai (who also curate the second day of the festival) and reformed alt-rockers Afghan Whigs.

Alongside the headliners, the line-up includes the likes of Sleep, The Melvins, Dirty Three, Mudhoney and hiphop legends Ultramagnetic MCs, among loads more. Check out details and the full line-up.

ATP will also take I'll Be Your Mirror stateside, hosting a US leg of the festival across various New Jersey venues over the weekend of 21 - 23 September. Afghan Whigs headline once again, with the likes of The Roots, Dirty Three, Mark Lanegan and comedian Louis CK also set to play. Full line-up here, tickets for both IBYM festivals are via the ATP website now.

Back in the UK the festival returns to its traditional home at Butlins holiday park in Minehead on 7 - 9 December for a three day festival headlined and curated by indie stalwarts The National. Tickets include chalet accommodation, see the full line-up and details over on the ATP site.