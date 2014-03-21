Fender unveils collectible MLB Strats

Fender has unveiled a full range of collectible Major League Baseball Stratocasters.

The series of guitars features official team logos alongside custom-designed imagery, as well as an MLB logo on the neck plate.

The teams included so far include the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants.

There's also a Minnesota Twins All-Star Game Stratocaster in honour of the 2014 Midsummer Classic.

Each guitar features an alder body, C-shape maple neck, 21 medium jumbo frets, standard single-coil Strat® pickups, six-saddle vintage-style synchronized tremolo and standard gig bag.

The guitars are available exclusively in the US from 31 March.

"Fender and Major League Baseball are all-American originals," said Justin Norvell, Fender marketing vice president. "Through this relationship, we're excited to 'team up' to provide one-of-a-kind collectibles for musicians and baseball fans alike. The connections are intrinsic — baseball bats and guitars are both made from maple and ash, and tons of ballplayers are guitar players. We've had more casual or informal connections with players and teams for years, so this further solidifies a relationship we've long valued and enjoyed."

Fender and MLB officially launched their relationship during the 2013 MLB All-Star Game at the New York Mets Citi Field by selling limited edition MLB All-Star Game Stratocaster guitars. Now, baseball fans throughout the United States can craft their own rock 'n' roll classics while representing their favorite MLB teams.

These instruments will be available to U.S. consumers only beginning March 31st exclusively at www.fender.com/mlb and www.shop.mlb.com, as well as in team shops at select MLB ballparks.