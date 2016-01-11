David Bowie, rock superstar, dies aged 69

David Bowie has died at the age of 69, following a battle with cancer. The news was confirmed by son Duncan Jones and a brief statement has been issued on the singer's social media channels.

"David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer," it said. "While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy during their time of grief."

Bowie's latest album, Blackstar, was released just last Friday, which was also his birthday.

Bowie, born David Jones in 1947, rose to prominence in the the late '60s, and dominated the '70s landscape, constantly refreshing and innovating his image and sound. It's estimated that in total he sold in excess of 140 million albums globally.