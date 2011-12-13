COMPETITION: Win a U2 Achtung Baby Deluxe Edition 2-CD set

This year, U2 celebrated the 20th anniversary of their groundbreaking, ultra-experimental and massively popular album Achtung Baby by remastering the original disc and releasing it in a series of elaborate reissue packages.

Produced by Daniel Lanois, Brian Eno and Steve Lillywhite, Achtung Baby contains the hits One, Mysterious Ways, Even Better Than The Real Thing and The Fly. The Deluxe Edition features the main album and a bonus CD with B-sides and bonus tracks.

And guess what? You can win one! We're giving away five Deluxe Editions of Achtung Baby in all. Just click the link below to enter our competition.

CD DISC 1 - ACHTUNG BABY ALBUM

1. ZOO STATION 4:36

2. EVEN BETTER THAN THE REAL THING 3:41

3. ONE 4:36

4. UNTIL THE END OF THE WORLD 4:39

5. WHO'S GONNA RIDE YOUR WILD HORSES 5:16

6. SO CRUEL 5:49

7. THE FLY 4:29

8. MYSTERIOUS WAYS 4:04

9. TRYIN' TO THROW YOUR ARMS AROUND THE WORLD 3:53

10. ULTRA VIOLET (LIGHT MY WAY) 5:31

11. ACROBAT 4:30

12. LOVE IS BLINDNESS 4:23



CD DISC 2 - B SIDES AND BONUS TRACKS

1. LADY WITH THE SPINNING HEAD (UV1) 3:57

2. BLOW YOUR HOUSE DOWN 3:30

3. SALOMÉ 4:35

4. EVEN BETTER THAN THE REAL THING 3:41

5. SATELLITE OF LOVE 4:03

6. WHO'S GONNA RIDE YOUR WILD HORSES (TEMPLE BAR REMIX) 4:52

7. PAINT IT BLACK 3:25

8. EVEN BETTER THAN THE REAL THING (FISH OUT OF WATER REMIX) 4:08

9. MYSTERIOUS WAYS (THE PERFECTO MIX) 7:11

10. NIGHT AND DAY (STEEL STRING REMIX) 6:59

11. THE LOUNGE FLY MIX 6:30

12. FORTUNATE SON 2:43

13. ALEX DESCENDS INTO HELL FOR A BOTTLE OF MILK/KOROVA 1 3:39

14. WHERE DID IT ALL GO WRONG? 3:59