COMPETITION Win a Peavey HP Special EX guitar!

Pendulum have fast become a force to be reckoned with. It is rare that one band cannot only move crowds at festivals such as Download but also get the same reaction at Creamfields.

They really have become a band that appeals to everyone regardless of genre as proved by headlining shows at Wembley Stadium this summer!

With this kind of mass crossover appeal, Pendulum guitarist Peredur ap Gwynedd needs the sort of tools that can stand up to any style in front of any crowd. He has gone for a selection of custom Peavey HP Specials.

You can win this Peavey HP Special EX, signed by Peredur from Pendulum!

Made in the Peavey USA custom shop, Peredur's guitars are based around the Peavey Special CT Tremolo but with all of his custom options catered for. As Peredur says, "It's a good job this guitar plays beautifully and sounds AMAZING - otherwise I wouldn't play it!"

This applies further down the range. Although this level of custom instrument is unattainable to many, the HP Special EX still carries a similar feature set and comparative quality you would find on the USA guitars.

Sporting a basswood body and rosewood neck and with a single coil setup and a licenced double locking Floyd Rose trem, the HP Special EX twin humbucker is more than enough for any aspiring stadium filler to get started on their way to super stardom!

How to enter

To win a Peavey HP Special EX guitar signed by Peredur from Pendulum, just answer the following question:

Q. What is the title of Pendulum's latest album?

a) Immersion

b) Excursion

b) Inversion