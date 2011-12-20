COMPETITION: Win a Korg Pandora Mini - week three!

Korg's Pandora Mini is a real pint-sized practice powerhouse for guitarists, giving you 158 effects, 200 presets and a selection of rhythms to jam along to.

Check out our Korg Pandora Mini review if you want more details, but you can rest assured that this is a piece of gear that any guitar player would be happy to find in their Christmas stocking. And win one you can: just click the link below to enter our competition.

We're giving away two more Pandora Minis this week, and if you are lucky enough to be one of the winners, you'll be able to choose whether you want a silver or a black one.