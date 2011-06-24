COMPETITION: Win a copy of Iron Maiden's From Fear To Eternity: The Best Of 1990-2010

Iron Maiden's From Fear To Eternity: The Best of 1990-2010, is a stunning double-CD set spanning 20 years. It comes hot off the heels of last year's studio album The Final Frontier, which hit the number one spot in 28 countries around the world.

Well, guess what? If you're one of five lucky winners, you can bag a copy of this comprehensive retrospective collection. Before we tell you how to enter, however, let's take a look at what this double-disc set contains.

From Fear To Eternity: The Best of 1990-2010 tracklisting

Disc 1

1. The Wicker Man 4.36

2. Holy Smoke 3.49

3. El Dorado 6:49

4. Paschendale 8.28

5. Different World 4.19

6. Man On The Edge (LIVE) 4.40

7. The Reincarnation Of Benjamin Breeg 7.22

8. Blood Brothers 7.14

9. Rainmaker 3.49

10. Sign Of The Cross (LIVE) 10.49

11. Brave New World 6.19

12. Fear Of The Dark (LIVE) 7.41

Disc 2

1. Be Quick Or Be Dead 3.24

2. Tailgunner 4.15

3. No More Lies 7.22

4. Coming Home 5.52

5. The Clansman (LIVE) 9.06

6. For the Greater Good Of God 9.25

7. These Colours Don't Run 6.52

8. Bring Your Daughter...To The Slaughter 4.44

9. Afraid To Shoot Strangers 6.57

10. Dance Of Death 8.36

11. When The Wild Wind Blows 11.02

The competition

To be in with a chance of winning one of five copies of Iron Maiden's From Fear To Eternity: The Best Of 1990-2010, just answer the following question...

What is the name of the Boeing 757-200 that Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has been known to pilot?

A. Eddie Airlines

B. Ed Force One



C. Jet Brutal

Good luck!