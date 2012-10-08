Coldplay announce tour DVD, live album and single

Coldplay are to release concert film and live album Live 2012 on November 19, alongside new single Hurts Like Heaven on the same day.

The video for Hurts Like Heaven is available to watch on Vevo, and features imagery direct from the pages of Coldplay's Mylo Xyloto comic, which was previewed at the San Diego Comic Con in July.

Live 2012 documents the Mylo Xyloto tour, and includes footage from shows at the Stade De France Paris, the Bell Centre Montreal and Coldplay's 2011 Glastonbury headlining performance on the Pyramid Stage.

"The Mylo Xyloto tour has been the most fun we've ever had as a band," says Chris Martin. "It's felt very uplifting right from the start; partly because we are proud of the music, the LED wristbands, the pyrotechnics, the lasers and all of that stuff, but mainly because of the amazing audiences that we've been playing for. Over the years, our crowd has become more and more a part of the concert itself. They're loud, diverse, full of soul, and make the songs sound much better than we can on our own. We wanted to try to bottle the incredible feeling that they give us, and hence our concert film."

Live 2012 will be released via Parlophone on CD, DVD, Blu-ray and digital copy, and is available for pre-order now from the official Coldplay website.