Classic Rock Whitesnake Fan Pack 'Snakezine' is on sale now

Classic Rock's latest Fan Pack - the Whitesnake 'Snakezine', which includes a copy of the band's new album Forevermore - goes on sale today.

You can read previews on Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques, but in a nutshell it's a 132-page special magazine dedicated to the band and founding member David Coverdale.

The free version of Forvermore is also the only one to include two bonus tracks, Slide It In and Cheap An' Nasty, recorded live at Whitesnake's headline set at the Castle Donington Monsters Of Rock festival in 1990. So this is a must-buy for fans of the band.

Get yours here: Whitesnake Forevermore - Classic Rock Fan Pack.

