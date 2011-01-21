Classic Rock launch Whitesnake Fan Pack

Fans who buy the Forevermore Whitesnake Classic Rock Fan Pack will be able to hear the new album three weeks before it goes on sale in the record stores. What's more, the Fan Pack version of Forevermore comes with two bonus tracks - Slide it In and Cheap An' Nasty - recorded live at Whitesnake's headline set at the Castle Donington Monsters Of Rock festival in 1990.

That's 13 brand new studio tracks plus two bonus ones - a lot of Whitesnake music to sink your fangs into! These bonus tracks will not be on the record store version of Forevermore and the CD cover for the Fan Pack album will feature exclusive artwork that will NOT be used on the record store version.

The Forevermore Whitesnake Classic Rock Fan Packis released on 25th March 2011 but you can pre-order your copy today. Including free UK delivery.