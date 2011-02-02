Classic Rock Presents: Whitesnake – new album Fan Pack

TG's sister publication 'Classic Rock' is launching a new Fan Pack, this time dedicated to hard rockers Whitesnake and founding member David Coverdale.

The Whitesnake Fan Pack follows hard on the heels of their acclaimed Slash and Motörhead packs. It includes a 132-page magazine along with 'Forevermore', Whitesnake's brand spanking new studio album. There's also an official Whitesnake pin badge and a giant-size poster.

What's more, the Fan Pack version of 'Forevermore' comes with two bonus tracks - 'Slide it In' and 'Cheap An' Nasty' - recorded live at Whitesnake's headline set at the Castle Donington Monsters Of Rock festival in 1990. So that's 13 brand-new studio tracks plus two bonus ones - a lot of Whitesnake music to sink your fangs into!

The Fan Pack magazine contains a major, all-new interview with Whitesnake mainman David Coverdale, conducted at his home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, USA. 'Forevermore' was recorded at Coverdale's home studio and Classic Rock were there while it was being made.

Additionally, the Fan Pack features new interviews with the other Whitesnake band members: guitarists Doug Aldrich and Reb Beach, bassist Michael Devin and drummer Brian Tichy.

David Coverdale says: "After such a rewarding love affair with 'Classic Rock' and its readers these last few years, we are honoured beyond words to be given our very own very special 'Snake edition. We hope you all enjoy the action-packed, high-octane hissstory [sic] and especially our new Forevermore album, and are inspired to come out and play with us this summer on the UK tour. We remain your obedient serpents…"

The 'Classic Rock' Whitesnake Fan Pack goes on sale on 25 March - that's three weeks before 'Forevermore' hits stores - and you can pre-order your copy at http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk.