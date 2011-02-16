Brit Awards 2011 winners: Tinie Tempah and Arcade Fire come out on top

The Brit Awards 2011 took place last night. For those who didn't watch the televised ceremony, you'll find a handy list of all the winners below.

Tinie Tempah was the big local winner on the night, taking home one gong for British Breakthrough Act, and another for his pop-grime collaboration with Labrinth, Pass Out, in the British Single category.

Arcade Fire led the foreign invasion scoring both International Group and International Album for The Suburbs.

Predictable?

So how did we do with our predictions? Out of the 11 guessable categories, we only got two wrong: British Female Solo Artist (we went for Ellie Goulding) and British Album (we went for Take That's Progress). Whether this says more about the predictability of the Brits - rather than our own perceived industry knowledge - is up for debate. Discuss…

Brit Awards 2011 results (winners in bold)

British Male Solo Artist:

Mark Ronson

Paul Weller

Plan B (MR's prediction)

Robert Plant

Tinie Tempah

British Female Solo Artist:

Cheryl Cole

Ellie Goulding (MR's prediction)

Laura Marling

Paloma Faith

Rumer

British Breakthrough Act:

Ellie Goulding

Mumford & Sons

Rumer

Tinie Tempah (MR's prediction)

The XX

British Group:

Biffy Clyro

Gorillaz

Mumford & Sons

Take That (MR's prediction)

The XX

British Single:

Alexandra Burke ft Pitbull - All Night Long

Cheryl Cole - Parachute

Florence & The Machine - You've Got The Love

Matt Cardle - When We Collide

Olly Murs - Please Don't Let Me Go

Plan B - She Said

Scouting For Girls - This Ain't A Love Song

Taio Cruz - Dynamite

Tinie Tempah - Pass Out (MR's prediction)

The Wanted - All Time Low

MasterCard British Album of the Year:

Mumford & Sons - Sigh No More

Plan B - The Defamation of Strickland Banks

Take That - Progress (MR's prediction)

Tinie Tempah - Disc-Overy

The XX - XX

International Male Solo Artist:

Bruce Springsteen

Cee Lo Green (MR's prediction)

David Guetta

Eminem

Kanye West

International Female Solo Artist:

Alicia Keys

Katy Perry

Kylie Minogue

Rihanna (MR's prediction)

Robyn

International Breakthrough Act:

Bruno Mars

Glee Cast

Justin Bieber (MR's prediction)

The National

The Temper Trap

International Group:

Arcade Fire (MR's prediction)

Black Eyed Peas

Kings of Leon

The Script

Vampire Weekend

International Album:

Arcade Fire - The Suburbs (MR's prediction)

Cee Lo Green - The Lady Killer

Eminem - Recovery

Katy Perry - Teenage Dream

Kings Of Leon - Come Around Sundown

Critics' Choice:

Jessie J

James Blake

The Vaccines

British Producer:

Ethan Johns

John Leckie

Markus Dravs

Mike Pela

Stuart Price (MR's prediction)