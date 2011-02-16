Brit Awards 2011 winners: Tinie Tempah and Arcade Fire come out on top

The Brit Awards 2011 took place last night. For those who didn't watch the televised ceremony, you'll find a handy list of all the winners below.
Tinie Tempah was the big local winner on the night, taking home one gong for British Breakthrough Act, and another for his pop-grime collaboration with Labrinth, Pass Out, in the British Single category.
Arcade Fire led the foreign invasion scoring both International Group and International Album for The Suburbs.
Predictable?
So how did we do with our predictions? Out of the 11 guessable categories, we only got two wrong: British Female Solo Artist (we went for Ellie Goulding) and British Album (we went for Take That's Progress). Whether this says more about the predictability of the Brits - rather than our own perceived industry knowledge - is up for debate. Discuss…
Brit Awards 2011 results (winners in bold)
British Male Solo Artist:
Mark Ronson
Paul Weller
Plan B (MR's prediction)
Robert Plant
Tinie Tempah
British Female Solo Artist:
Cheryl Cole
Ellie Goulding (MR's prediction)
Laura Marling
Paloma Faith
Rumer
British Breakthrough Act:
Ellie Goulding
Mumford & Sons
Rumer
Tinie Tempah (MR's prediction)
The XX
British Group:
Biffy Clyro
Gorillaz
Mumford & Sons
Take That (MR's prediction)
The XX
British Single:
Alexandra Burke ft Pitbull - All Night Long
Cheryl Cole - Parachute
Florence & The Machine - You've Got The Love
Matt Cardle - When We Collide
Olly Murs - Please Don't Let Me Go
Plan B - She Said
Scouting For Girls - This Ain't A Love Song
Taio Cruz - Dynamite
Tinie Tempah - Pass Out (MR's prediction)
The Wanted - All Time Low
MasterCard British Album of the Year:
Mumford & Sons - Sigh No More
Plan B - The Defamation of Strickland Banks
Take That - Progress (MR's prediction)
Tinie Tempah - Disc-Overy
The XX - XX
International Male Solo Artist:
Bruce Springsteen
Cee Lo Green (MR's prediction)
David Guetta
Eminem
Kanye West
International Female Solo Artist:
Alicia Keys
Katy Perry
Kylie Minogue
Rihanna (MR's prediction)
Robyn
International Breakthrough Act:
Bruno Mars
Glee Cast
Justin Bieber (MR's prediction)
The National
The Temper Trap
International Group:
Arcade Fire (MR's prediction)
Black Eyed Peas
Kings of Leon
The Script
Vampire Weekend
International Album:
Arcade Fire - The Suburbs (MR's prediction)
Cee Lo Green - The Lady Killer
Eminem - Recovery
Katy Perry - Teenage Dream
Kings Of Leon - Come Around Sundown
Critics' Choice:
Jessie J
James Blake
The Vaccines
British Producer:
Ethan Johns
John Leckie
Markus Dravs
Mike Pela
Stuart Price (MR's prediction)