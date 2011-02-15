Brit Awards 2011 winners predicted

Dizzee Rascal and Florence Welch on stage at the 2010 Brit Awards.

It's debatable whether most musicians will care much about the 2011 Brit Awards, which take place at London's O2 tonight, but they do at least represent one of the few occasions on which a mainstream UK television channel gives over a primetime slot to music that isn't bound up in some kind of reality show format.

So, let's take a moment to consider the nominees. We've listed them all below and bolded up our predicted winner (which isn't necessarily who we think should win). We'll check our score tomorrow.

British Male Solo Artist:

Mark Ronson

Paul Weller

Plan B

Robert Plant

Tinie Tempah

British Female Solo Artist:

Cheryl Cole

Ellie Goulding

Laura Marling

Paloma Faith

Rumer

British Breakthrough Act:

Ellie Goulding

Mumford & Sons

Rumer

Tinie Tempah

The XX

British Group:

Biffy Clyro

Gorillaz

Mumford & Sons

Take That

The XX

British Single

Alexandra Burke ft Pitbull - All Night Long

Cheryl Cole - Parachute

Florence & The Machine - You've Got The Love

Matt Cardle - When We Collide

Olly Murs - Please Don't Let Me Go

Plan B - She Said

Scouting For Girls - This Ain't A Love Song

Taio Cruz - Dynamite

Tinie Tempah - Pass Out

The Wanted - All Time Low

MasterCard British Album of the Year

Mumford & Sons - Sigh No More

Plan B - The Defamation of Strickland Banks

Take That - Progress

Tinie Tempah - Disc-Overy

The XX - XX

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Cee Lo Green

David Guetta

Eminem

Kanye West

International Female Solo Artist

Alicia Keys

Katy Perry

Kylie Minogue

Rihanna

Robyn

International Breakthrough Act

Bruno Mars

Glee Cast

Justin Bieber

The National

The Temper Trap

International Group

Arcade Fire

Black Eyed Peas

Kings of Leon

The Script

Vampire Weekend

International Album

Arcade Fire - The Suburbs

Cee Lo Green - The Lady Killer

Eminem - Recovery

Katy Perry - Teenage Dream

Kings Of Leon - Come Around Sundown

Critics' Choice

Jessie J (Winner) (We've definitely got this one right)

James Blake

The Vaccines

British Producer

Ethan Johns

John Leckie

Markus Dravs

Mike Pela

Stuart Price

UPDATE: Markus Dravs was awarded the British Producer prize at last week's Music Producers Guild Awards, so there's one prediction we definitely got wrong.



The Brit Awards 2011 will be shown in ITV from 8pm tonight.