Brit Awards 2011 winners predicted

It's debatable whether most musicians will care much about the 2011 Brit Awards, which take place at London's O2 tonight, but they do at least represent one of the few occasions on which a mainstream UK television channel gives over a primetime slot to music that isn't bound up in some kind of reality show format.
So, let's take a moment to consider the nominees. We've listed them all below and bolded up our predicted winner (which isn't necessarily who we think should win). We'll check our score tomorrow.
British Male Solo Artist:
Mark Ronson
Paul Weller
Plan B
Robert Plant
Tinie Tempah
British Female Solo Artist:
Cheryl Cole
Ellie Goulding
Laura Marling
Paloma Faith
Rumer
British Breakthrough Act:
Ellie Goulding
Mumford & Sons
Rumer
Tinie Tempah
The XX
British Group:
Biffy Clyro
Gorillaz
Mumford & Sons
Take That
The XX
British Single
Alexandra Burke ft Pitbull - All Night Long
Cheryl Cole - Parachute
Florence & The Machine - You've Got The Love
Matt Cardle - When We Collide
Olly Murs - Please Don't Let Me Go
Plan B - She Said
Scouting For Girls - This Ain't A Love Song
Taio Cruz - Dynamite
Tinie Tempah - Pass Out
The Wanted - All Time Low
MasterCard British Album of the Year
Mumford & Sons - Sigh No More
Plan B - The Defamation of Strickland Banks
Take That - Progress
Tinie Tempah - Disc-Overy
The XX - XX
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Cee Lo Green
David Guetta
Eminem
Kanye West
International Female Solo Artist
Alicia Keys
Katy Perry
Kylie Minogue
Rihanna
Robyn
International Breakthrough Act
Bruno Mars
Glee Cast
Justin Bieber
The National
The Temper Trap
International Group
Arcade Fire
Black Eyed Peas
Kings of Leon
The Script
Vampire Weekend
International Album
Arcade Fire - The Suburbs
Cee Lo Green - The Lady Killer
Eminem - Recovery
Katy Perry - Teenage Dream
Kings Of Leon - Come Around Sundown
Critics' Choice
Jessie J (Winner) (We've definitely got this one right)
James Blake
The Vaccines
British Producer
Ethan Johns
John Leckie
Markus Dravs
Mike Pela
Stuart Price
UPDATE: Markus Dravs was awarded the British Producer prize at last week's Music Producers Guild Awards, so there's one prediction we definitely got wrong.
The Brit Awards 2011 will be shown in ITV from 8pm tonight.