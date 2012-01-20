Boardmasters Festival slots for Live and Unsigned acts

Relentless Boardmasters will be giving two Live and Unsigned acts main stage slots at their 2012 festival.

Relentless Boardmasters is Europe's only surf, skate and music festival, in Newquay, Cornwall and it returns on the 8th-12th August 2012. Situated across two legendary locations along the beautiful Cornish coastline, the Relentless Energy Drink in association with Vans will once again return to deliver to the ultimate in the lifestyle we all love.

Boardmasters Festival has seen some massive headliners over the years, including: FatBoy Slim, Klaxons, Bombay Bicycle Club, Eliza Doolittle, Zane Lowe, Maverick Sabre, Ben Howard, Skindred, Twin Atlantic, Leftfield, Cypress Hill, Newton Faulkner, Seasick Steve, Chase and Status, Groove Armada, Pigeon Detectives, The Streets and The King Bluesto name but a few!

The Fistral Beach site, where surfing in the UK began, plays host to the best in action sports including the ASP World Tour Surfing events and The Vans Summer Sessions. Friday and Saturday sees the party expand to the Festival site at Watergate Bay.

Every year Relentless Boardmasters is inundated with requests from acts from around the UK trying to play at the festival, but spaces are as limited as they are sought after. So, for the first time, the Cornwall festival has teamed up with the Live and Unsigned contest to give main stage slots to two Live and Unsigned acts! The lucky winners will be chosen from the Live Showcase Finals and the Grand Final, to play a slot at Relentless Boardmasters.

Chris Grayston, managing director of Live and Unsigned, says; 'Relentless Boardmasters has gone from strength to strength in the last few years and has quickly established itself as Europe's largest surf/skate festival. The line-up rivals some of the biggest festivals in the world and the fact that it's set on a beach, who wouldn't want to play to tens-of-thousands of people and get the chance to work on their tan at the same time?'

Live and Unsigned is the biggest unsigned music competition for original unsigned bands and artists in the UK. It offers the winning act the chance to play at The O2 in London alongside some of the UK's best musicians as well as offering £100,000 in prizes throughout, including an additional new main cash prize of £10,000 for the winning act to spend on development.

If you are interested in playing the best festivals in the country in 2012, click here to check out all the festival partners for Live and Unsigned 2012.

To sign up for 2012 auditions, visit the Live and Unsigned website.