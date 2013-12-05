Blink-182 to headline Reading and Leeds Festivals 2014

Blink 182 have been announced as a headliner for Reading and Leeds Festivals 2014.

The festivals will be the band's only UK show in 2014, and take place from 22 - 24 August.

""I'm stoked to play Reading & Leeds 2014," says Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus. "It's our fourth time playing the festivals, and we're very honoured. The new year will see us in the studio preparing new music, getting ready to rock the fine people of the UK. Prepare for the fury."

Jake Bugg has also been confirmed for the festivals. The singer-songwriter, who has also appeared at Reading and Leeds a number of times before, will be playing the Main Stage - the first time he has done so.

"Reading & Leeds have become a bit of a regular feature of my summers lately, so it's amazing to be asked back again," says Bugg. "I was just kind of starting out the first time I played and it was a really important gig for me. Playing this year was fun and seemed like lots more people knew the songs; it was great hearing everyone singing the words back at me. I'm sure playing on the Main Stage will be a different experience again, so it's exciting. I've got my new album out so there's plenty of time for people to learn the words. It should be pretty special."

Other acts to be announced include Disclosure, Metronomy, Of Mice & Men, Wilkinson and I Am Legion.

Tickets are on sale now under a £50 deposit scheme. All you need to do to bag a ticket is pay the deposit, then pay a further three installments at £53.50 a month.

Weekend tickets are £202.59 plus booking fees, with early entry permits at £15 and camper van permits £60.

For full ticket information visit the official Reading Festival website, the official Leeds Festival website, or visit Festival Republic.