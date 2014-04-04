Blackstar unveils YouTube competition

Get ready to riff and win some ace prizes...

Blackstar has launched a Youtube competition that gives guitarists a chance to show off their chops.

To enter the competition, players must upload a 30 second video of their best riff to Blackstar's Youtube channel, where it will then be judged by Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G, DevilDriver axeman Mike Spreitzer, Alive Cooper sideman Alive Cooper and Brian Bonds of Florida Georgia Line.

Read more: Blackstar Studio 10 EL34 Combo

The winner of the competition will win a Blackstar ID:260, alongside two 'webinar' sessions where they'll receive private guitar lessons from Mike Spreitzer and Brian Bonds.

The second prize winner will bag a HT-1 signed by Gus G and a Korg Pitchblack Poly tuner, with the thir place winner also walking away with a HT-1.

The competition runs from not until 30 April, and is open to US residents only. Participants must use their Blackstar ID:Series or ID:Core rig to create a 30 second figg, then save their riff using Blackstar Insider software and upload their video

Winners will be announced via email Monday, May 12th, 2014 at 1:00PM EST.

For more information, visit the official Blackstar website.