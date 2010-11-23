Ask MusicRadar: submit your questions for Yngwie Malmsteen

Yngwie should be right on time for his MusicRadar interview. © Larry Marano/Retna Ltd./Corbis

Yngwie Malmsteen fans have reason to rejoice. The guitar legend and classical metal master is unleashing the fury on his brand-new album, Relentless, which is out now Malmsteen's own Rising Force Records.

Relentless contains more than 60 minutes of music and showcases the six-string great at his best with the signature virtuosity and mind-blowing technical speed for which he has come to be known. Relentless also features vocals from Tim 'Ripper' Owens, the one-time Judas Priest singer who first collaborated with Malmsteen on 2008's critically acclaimed Perpetual Flame. (You can check out samples from the new album below.)

But wait, the news gets better: In a few weeks, Yngwie Malmsteen will take the hot seat for a most special MusicRadar interview, one in which you get to pose the questions!

What to ask? Well, you can find out how Yngwie recorded Relentless and what his touring plans are. Or you can ask him about his signature line of Fender Stratocasters. Want to know how to scallop the neck on your own guitar? Yngwie will give you tips...although we're guessing he'll advise against it, unless you have a nice supply of spares at your disposal. And should you want to brush up on your blistering fretboard speed, Yngwie might have some useful advice.

What to do now

Get involved! Choose your question for Yngwie Malmsteen and submit it like this:

Via MusicRadar (log in and leave a comment below with a link as usual)

Via Twitter (follow @musicradar and tag your submission with #askmusicradar)

Or via Facebook (become a fan at http://facebook.com/musicradar and post suggestions on our wall)

We'll pick the very best questions for Yngwie and pose them to him during our interview. Good luck!