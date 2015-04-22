Aristides unveils eight-string 080 guitar

From press release: Responding to customer requests, Aristides Instruments releases the eight-string 080 guitar. The new 080 continues Aristides' tradition of using a one piece body and neck construction, integrally layered with Arium.

This model is also the first Aristides Instrument to be constructed of 100% man-made materials and features no wood - not even the freatboard. The new model made its first appearance at Musikmesse in Frankfurt Germany this month. Customers can place orders now through authorized dealers or direct from the factory.

The 080 is a one piece constructed 27" scale electric guitar, equipped with either Seymour Duncan, EMG, or Bare Knuckle pickups. Either a five-way blade switch or a three-way toggle switch combined with a single volume control and single tone provide for a wide variety of pickup configurations. All components are MEC Electronics. The C shaped neck is 2.17" wide at the nut to 2.75" at the 12th fret and topped with a compound (14"-19") radius fretboard available in Richlite black and fitted with 24 Jescar medium jumbo, stainless steel frets.

The fretboard is inlaid on the 12th fret with the 080 logo and has the option of regular white side dots or Luminlay side dots. Hardware is available in chrome, black, or gold finishes and includes either a Hipshot Hardtail bridge or an Official Floyd Rose bridge. The Hipshot Hardtail option comes with Hipshot Griplock open gear locking tuners and Graphtec Black Tusq Custom nut. The Floyd Rose option comes with Hipshot Classic open gear tuners and Floyd Rose Locking nut.

Finishes for the guitar include matte black, gloss white, gloss black, Dutch orange matte metallic, deep sky blue matte metallic, light blue pearl matte metallic, laser lemon matte metallic, aqua green matte metallic, ivory pearl matte metallic, red metallic, blue metallic, deep ruby red marble, dark grey sapphire marble, purple marble, and green emerald.

The history of Aristides Instruments begins in 1995 when a group of Dutch scientists teamed with the Technical University Delft to develop a material with perfect acoustic properties. By evaluating the woods traditionally used in making musical instruments, analysis led to a technical study of cell structures and differences between them. If they could answer the question "What happens to a sound wave in a material at a call level?" it would then be possible to design the ideal cell structure. 15 years of research ultimately led to the development of the tone material called Arium.

By 2007, Aristides Instruments started developing guitars with the new material. Focused on achieving incredible playability, innovative design and utilizing the acoustic properties of Arium, they teamed with the world renowned Bouwmeester van Rens design agency. Since their development, the guitars have received international recognition in both the musical and design worlds for their revolutionary achievements.

Aristides Instruments is not the first to build instruments out of materials other than wood. But Aristides Instruments is different. Arium has been specifically developed to not only equal, but also improve the quality and performance of a material used to build a musical instrument. Arium has no fiber structure. This allows it to vibrate three dimensionally, increasing sustain and volume. Arium also does not contain water so it is more stable and requires less maintenance. By creating an exoskeleton design using a semi-monocoque construction, sound waves can resonate throughout the entire instrument without disruption, providing the player and listener with an improved aural experience.

Factory Direct Price is $2616 USD.

To learn more about Aristides Instruments, please visit www.aristidesinstruments.com