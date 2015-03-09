ArcTanGent Festival announces new additions to line-up

Alt-rock/post-rock/prog festival ArcTanGent has revealed a host of new acts for the third year of the festival, including Deerhoof, Blanck Mass, Brontide, Mutiny on the Bounty, Delta Sleep, Axes, The Fierce & The Dead, Quadrupède, USA Nails & Cousin.

These additions join trailblazing mathcore kings The Dillinger Escape Plan, Sheffield post-rockers 65daysofstatic, former Oceansize vocalist/guitarist and current Biffy Clyro touring guitarist Mike Vennart with his new solo project and British Theatre, plus Rolo Tomassi, Talons, Alright The Captain, Flood Of Red, The Algorithm, Her Name Is Calla, Tangled Hair, Prosperina, Black Peaks and many more.

Billed as 'the world's ultimate music festival for connoisseurs of math-rock, post-rock, noise-rock, alt-rock and everything in between', the past two years of ArcTanGent have won acclaim for their diverse showcase of world talent and intimate atmosphere - and Total Guitar is an official partner for 2015.

Mike Sullivan of Chicago post-rock trio Russian Circles headlining the second day of the 2014 ArcTanGent.

The festival runs between 20 and 22 August in the usually tranquil surroundings of the Mendip Hills in Somerset, ten miles south of Bristol. Tickets cost £95 for a full three-day ticket or £75 for Friday and Saturday, and are now on sale via the ArcTanGent site.