Analogue To Digital 2010 announced

PRESS RELEASE: Sound Gallery Studios have successfully established Analogue To Digital as an annual event that has put Exeter on the map as a leading host for music technology and innovation in the South West.

Analogue To Digital 2009 had over 800 attendants from Devon, Cornwall, Bristol, Wales and London. 20 major music technology companies and experts exhibited, including Yamaha, Roland, Fender, Native Instruments, Time & Space and Ableton to name but a few, plus there was a prize draw for over £5000 worth of music software and hardware,

So Analogue To Digital 2010… bigger, better and with even more music, instruments and the latest stuff for you to come and play with!

This event gives the opportunity to everyone involved in music-making to come and try out all the latest music technology in the way it was designed to be used, with hands-on demonstrations, master-classes, workshops, Q&As and live performances all under one roof.

A To D has something for everyone and for all ages. Whether you are just starting on your musical journey, learning an instrument, a seasoned pro, DJ, sound engineer or performing artist, Analogue To Digital will have something for you.

Workshops

Build a spring reverb workshop: Learn how to build a classic spring reverb during this hands on workshop. Traditionally used on recordings from pop to dub and everything in between!

Acoustic treatment and sound proofing workshop: Learn some of the secrets of the pros on how to make a better environment for your home recordings and avoid falling out with your neighbours.

For more information, visit www.sound-gallery.net

Information taken from official press release

Submit press releases

Email your press release to musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

The free MusicRadar newsletter serves up the week's biggest artist and product news stories alongside exclusive tuition and gear reviews. Sign up here!

Follow MusicRadar on Twitter

Get instant updates and bonus content plus chat with the team. Start here!