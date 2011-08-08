50 guitars to play before you die

If you are a guitar player, you simply haven't loved until you've gently cradled a good pre-CBS Strat. You've known no happiness like a few stolen moments with a pre-war Martin D-28.

And so it is we bring you Guitarist magazine's definitive list of the 50 guitars you need to play before you die (redux) - the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost of guitar worship. They're in no particular order, and the best news is that price-wise, there's something here for everyone.

Where possible, we've linked through to full, in-depth reviews of each instrument and included more affordable mid-price and budget equivalents for the higher-end and rare vintage models.

First up: Gibson ES-135...

The result of an illicit liaison between an ES-175 and an ES-335, this semi is an unsung hero. It has a solid centre section, but with a two-and-a-quarter-inch body depth. Go for the one with f-holes and P-100 pickups: brilliant for rock 'n' roll, jazz, fusion...

Price: £700-1100 (used)

Budget buy: Epiphone Wildkat (£329) (BUY: Andertons Music Co. | Coda Music)