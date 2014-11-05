In pictures: Vladislav Delay's forest studio

Classically-trained percussionist Sasu Ripatti is one of electronic music's most prolific and eclectic producers, having spent 20 years exploring the vagaries of experimental techno, ambient, jazz, microhouse and glitch across over 20 albums. Aliases include Luomo and Sistol, while his latest release, Visa, sees Ripatti reprise his Vladislav Delay moniker with an album of evocative soundscapes, created almost entirely using analogue hardware.

Ripatti's love-hate relationship with technology is sparked by his reluctant reliance on pre-packaged software, set against a never-ending search for alternative methods of sonic exploration.

We headed to Oulu, Finland - one of Europe's northernmost cities - to find out more.