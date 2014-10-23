Issue 285 of Future Music is on sale now

We tend to think of dynamics processors, EQs and, perhaps to a lesser extent, reverbs as our key tools when it comes to mixing, but you shouldn't overlook the potential that distortion and saturation processors have when used as mix tools.

With the capacity to control dynamic peaks, add pleasing mid-range harmonics to basslines, soften harsh high frequencies and generally impart that elusive 'warmth' that is often missing from modern productions, making use of a hardware drive stage, or a quality emulation of one, might be just the thing to bring your productions to life.

In this month's cover feature, we run through the science and techniques behind this process, as well as recommend some of the best software distortions for you to add to your toolkit. This plus loads more tutorials, artist features and all the latest reviews - with a ton of exclusive videos, sounds and samples - can all be found in the November issue of Future Music.

Technique

Mix with Distortion and Saturation - Warm up your digital mixes with some clever touches of distortion and saturation. We show you how...

Minimal Beats - Less is more when it comes to electronic production. Create minimal beats and mix them for maximum impact

Producer's Guide To... Reason 8 - Does "a new look and feel" make it worth upgrading to Reason 8? We find out. Plus, our guide to the best Rack Extensions

Interviews

In The Studio with Alexis Taylor - The Hot Chip man invites FM to his London HQ to talk about making the intimate and laidback Await Barbarians

Vladislav Delay - The innovative and prolific producer tells us about the gear he loves and hates

Classic Album - Slam The Glasgow Techno icons guide us through their seminal album Alien Radio

Reviews

Native Instruments Kontrol S Series

Novation Launch Contorl XL

Warm Audio WA76

Korg Triton Taktile 49

Sugar Bytes Egoist

UAD Thermionic Culture Vulture

Tone2 Electra2

And more...

Samples

Found Sound Beats - Create totally unique beats with this esoteric pack of real world percussion hits

Trap Toolkit - Create cutting-edge, Hip Hop-informed sounds with this bass and beat-stuffed pack inspired by the great beatmakers of Southern Rap

Electro House - Fashion sure fire floor fillers with this pack of club-ready beats, bass, leads, lines and more