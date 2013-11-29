15 of the greatest Scottish musicians ever

We mean this in the nicest possible way, but it has to be said that the Average White Band never sounded very Scottish. Funky as hell, they could have been led by James Brown or opened for Earth, Wind & Fire.

But no, this horn-toting outfit hailed from Dundee, and created a stone cold classic in the shape of Pick Up The Pieces. Make sure you also check out Let's Go Round Again and Cut The Cake (Dundee cake, presumably).