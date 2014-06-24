ACOUSTIC EXPO 2014: Mastering a set of picking patterns is a guaranteed way to help a fingerstyle guitarist progress, so here we present ten fundamental patterns that all experienced players should know.

These techniques transfer across many styles so we'd urge you to try every example. Repeating the exercises daily for a few minutes each will help you to see improvements in your pick hand technique. Once you've got the basics down, try making up your own variations on our ideas.

Download the tab/notation for this 10 fundamental fingerstyle patterns: part 1 video lesson here

This acoustic guitar lesson has been brought to you in association with Lowden. Their guitars continue to be the instrument of choice for discerning musicians, including some of the world's most respected guitar players such as Richard Thompson, Pierre Bensusan, Alex DeGrassi, Paul Brady and Thomas Leeb. Be sure to explore the Lowden booth at Acoustic Expo 2014 and take a look at their stunning handmade acoustic guitars.

Will McNicol, your tutor for this lesson, has gained Associate and Licentiate performance diplomas from Trinity College London, and in 2011 was awarded a Fellowship diploma from the College. Composing is a big part of Will's musical life and he has released four albums of original material. Will's playing has won him numerous awards, most notably being Guitarist Magazine's coveted UK Acoustic Guitarist Of The Year 2011.