Remember: remove the trem before you try this one at home

Rock guitarists and ludicrous onstage antics go hand in hand. Whether it’s Jimi Hendrix’s innovative approach to flossing, Justin Hawkins tendency to mount the security, or Townshend’s armoury of acrobatics, here are 10 classic guitarist stage moves…

Pete Townshend – The Windmill

The daddy of stage moves by the god of guitar histrionics, Uncle Pete’s windmill is irresistible, simply requiring you to ‘rev up’ your strumming arm like a cartoon boxer. The only danger is that ‘the windmill’ can become ‘the kebab’, as the Who man learned when he impaled his hand on his whammy bar at a gig in 1989.

Pete Townshend – The Windmill video

The audio's quite out of sync here, but it's the best we could find...