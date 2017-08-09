18 superstar guitarists ask Hank Marvin their burning questions

Hank Marvin has influenced the greatest guitarists of all time, so with a new album just announced, who better to quiz their hero on his playing, influences and gear than the guitarists themselves?

Hank Marvin’s new album, Without A Word, is one of the best of his 16 solo releases so far. Co-produced by Hank with son Ben, it brims with beautifully played instrumental versions of some of the ex-Shadow’s favourite melodies. Most feature Ben and Hank’s Gypsy jazz cohort Gary Taylor on acoustic rhythm guitars, with a production that’s modern, crisp and instantly pleasing.

For this album, I was flicking over to the neck pickup and cranking the amp for the solos, just enough to make it sing

Hank is on top form, bringing every nuance of his envious melodic style to bear, with guitar tones both familiar and surprising. You don’t expect to hear him say, “Yes, we put the Tube Screamer on for that one,” but these days the Twangmeister is all for a bit of sonic change. “It’s adding another tone colour to the music,” he says.

“I’ve found that sometimes when I get to some of the solos on numbers I’ve been doing since the early 90s, to play it with my normal ‘clean’ sound leaves something wanting. If I crank the amp a little, I get a bit more sustain and can do a little more with it. More voice-like, if you like.

“For this album, I was flicking over to the neck pickup and cranking the amp for the solos, just enough to make it sing. On Don’t Get Around Much Anymore, that’s a very nasty crunch, but it did seem to suit the number. It’s like, ‘Wow, I’ve suddenly got a Tom Jones voice here.’”

That’s not to say there’s not plenty of Hank’s delicious ‘plummy’ clean tones. But this time he wanted to get more experimental, with several tracks featuring pickup changes, some of Hank’s beloved Gypsy jazz influence and even some tasty bluesy licks. Blues licks? Oh yes, Hank loves blues guitarists, too.

“A lot of them,” he affirms. “One of the first guys I heard playing electric blues, funnily enough, was Eric Clapton with the Blues Breakers. Then Peter Green, very tasty player. Suddenly, I was aware of the original American blues players like BB King, Albert King, Freddie King.

“Of course, you had the new wave come along - Robert Cray, and Stevie Ray Vaughan was wonderful. I love to hear guys who can not only play with feel and dynamics, but have some technique to back it up; it means they’re not just playing the same basic licks over and over again. Gary Moore, for example, was an outstanding blues-rock player. Robben Ford, I like his stuff as well.”

However, since our first interview with the great man back in ’95 (with this self-same writer), we’ve asked and he’s answered every conceivable question. So… we put the feelers out to some fine players who admit to a bit of Shads in their own musical DNA, to ask some for us.

Six-string luminaries Brian May, Peter Frampton, Steve(s) Howe, Hackett and Lukather, Bill Nelson, Dave Davies, Guthrie Govan, Phil(s) Manzanera and Hilborne, Martin Taylor, Darrel Higham, Carl Verheyen, Marty Wilde, Andy Powell, Gordon Giltrap, John Jorgenson and Richard Hawley didn’t wait a second getting back to us.

Hank has answered their questions with his usual blend of humour, honesty and humility, so pick up that Red Strat, sit back and read on…