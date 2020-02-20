Grateful Dead legend Bob Weir demos his new D'Angelico signature guitar

Bob Weir is a big fan of D'Angelico and he believes his latest signature model guitar with the US company is going to light a fire under a lot of folks. It has a lot to say."

The D'Angelico Premier Bob Weir sounds promising and certainly looks good. It's also the first signature model from D'Angelico's relatively new solid body collection. The line also encomposses the Atlantic and Brighton.

The model is loaded with a pair of Seymour Duncan Designed P-90s with a SC-101 single-coil in the middle position. A standard five-way blade selector is used and a blender pot blends the neck and bridge pickups (or all three pickups in the between positions).The guitars also features a six-point tremolo.

It follows the release last year of the $1,999 Bob Weir Deluxe Premier model. This was preceded in 2018 by the D'Angelico Premier Bob Weir SS .

Weir will tour the US alongside John Mayer this summer in Dead & Company.