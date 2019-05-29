Bob Weir and D'Angelico unveil new Deluxe Bedford signature guitar

D'Angelico has announced a new signature model for Grateful Dead legend Bob Weir. The Deluxe Bob Weir Bedford is the US firm's first ever signature solid body and follows hot on the heels of the Premier Bob Weir SS, which debuted last year.

The new guitar features a solid basswood body, a maple/walnut/maple set-through neck and a pau ferro fingerboard. There's an interesting set of pickups onboard, too, with a Lollar Blonde singlecoil, sandwiched between two Seymour Duncan D-90 STK P-90-style singlecoils - a significant change from the HS setup of the standard Deluxe Bedford.

Switching is handled via five-way toggle, plus a blend pot for mixing in the pickup that would otherwise be excluded in each position. In addition, Weir has added a six-point Wilkinson vibrato, finished in gold to match the rest of the hardware appointments, including Grover locking machineheads.

The D'Angelico Deluxe Bob Weir Bedford has an MSRP of $1,999.