Beyonce and Bonobo vie for Best Dance/Electronic Album and Recording Grammys

The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced, and it’s good news for Beyonce in particular. She leads the field with nine nods, including one each in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album categories.

In each case, she’s up against British electronica luminary Bonobo (AKA Simon Green), who scored nominations for his Fragments album and track Rosewood, which is lifted from it. Beyonce’s nominations in these categories are for her Renaissance album and hit Korg M1-influenced single Break My Soul .

Other artists in the running for Best Dance/Electronic Album are Diplo, Odesza and RÜFÜS DU SOL. Diplo is also nominated - along with Miguel - for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for their collaborative single Don’t Forget My Love, and RÜFÜS DU SOL stake another claim for a Grammy here, too, with On My Knees.

Other nominees in this category are David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (I’m Good (Blue)) and Kaytranada feat. H.E.R. (Intimidated).

Following closely behind Beyonce in the nominations count are Kendrick Lamar, with eight, and Adele, who has seven. All three of these artists are in contention for the prestigious Album of the Year award.

Other notable nominees include precocious jazz talents Domi & JD Beck, who have made the Best New Artist shortlist, and Jack Antonoff, who’s up for Producer of the Year.

Elsewhere, Hans Zimmer and Jonny Greenwood are among those duking it out for the Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media award, for No Time to Die and The Power of the Dog respectively. Succession composer Nicholas Britell gets a nomination here, too.