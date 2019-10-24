Got Studio One? Get E-Instruments’ sampled eBass for free

PreSonus Studio One DAW users seeking high-quality electric bass guitar sounds are in luck, because E-Instruments is giving you some for free.

eBass usually retails for $99, and promises “all the details and expressive characteristics of THE classic electric bass”. We’ll leave you to work out which one. This multi-gigabyte library loads into Studio One’s Presence instrument and includes fingered and picked basses, also letting you use up to nine articulations for additional realism.

You can also recreate the string attack of the right hand, the pressure and position of the left hand, hammer-ons, slides, dead notes and mutes. Bass guitar ‘noises’ and special FX can be dialled-in, too, while bass phrase loops are also included.