Google celebrates 44 years of hip-hop by letting you DJ in your browser

According to Google, today marks exactly 44 years since the birth of hip-hop (debate that one amongst yourselves), and the company is marking the occasion by giving you a Google Doodle that enables you to DJ in your browser.

The setup features two decks, a crossfader, a BPM control and a crate stocked with classic breaks and original samples. You can auto-sync your records or remove that safety net and beat match manually.

With one record playing out of the left channel and another out of the right, all you need to get started is a pair of headphones or speakers. Be warned, though - this is an addictive experience, so don’t expect to get much work done for the rest of the day...