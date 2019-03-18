More

Give your mix some grit by downloading the LoFi Vintage Clipper plugin for free

By ()

Be quick, though: it's a limited-time offer

Nembrini Audio is offering its new LoFi Vintage Clipper plugin for free, but only for a limited time.

The plugin is designed to add “grit and weight” to your mixes using two custom designed saturation algorithms.  

LoFi Vintage Clipper is capable of adding everything from a splash of flavour with some gentle clipping, all the way up to full-on distortion.

Available in VST, VST3, AAX Native, AU for 64-bit Mac and PC users (iLok required), LoFi Vintage Clipper has a projected price tag of $79, but you can pick it up for nothing for a short period.

We’re not entirely sure how long the offer will last, so to be sure you don’t miss out, head on over to the Nembrini Audio website now.

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info