Give your mix some grit by downloading the LoFi Vintage Clipper plugin for free

Nembrini Audio is offering its new LoFi Vintage Clipper plugin for free, but only for a limited time.
The plugin is designed to add “grit and weight” to your mixes using two custom designed saturation algorithms.
LoFi Vintage Clipper is capable of adding everything from a splash of flavour with some gentle clipping, all the way up to full-on distortion.
Available in VST, VST3, AAX Native, AU for 64-bit Mac and PC users (iLok required), LoFi Vintage Clipper has a projected price tag of $79, but you can pick it up for nothing for a short period.
We’re not entirely sure how long the offer will last, so to be sure you don’t miss out, head on over to the Nembrini Audio website now.