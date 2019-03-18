Give your mix some grit by downloading the LoFi Vintage Clipper plugin for free

Nembrini Audio is offering its new LoFi Vintage Clipper plugin for free, but only for a limited time.

The plugin is designed to add “grit and weight” to your mixes using two custom designed saturation algorithms.

LoFi Vintage Clipper is capable of adding everything from a splash of flavour with some gentle clipping, all the way up to full-on distortion.

Available in VST, VST3, AAX Native, AU for 64-bit Mac and PC users (iLok required), LoFi Vintage Clipper has a projected price tag of $79, but you can pick it up for nothing for a short period.