Gibson is now selling Demo Shop guitars in the UK for the first time

Gibson UK is now selling its Demo Shop guitars on Reverb via the the Gibson UK Demo Shopwith nearly 50 electric and acoustic guitars up for sale at launch, including 'one-of-a-kind prototypes, refurbished and modified demos, pre-played artist models, and more'. It is the first time the guitar giant has offered the opportunity to buy these kinds of guitars direct in the UK market.

“There is a prestigious history between the UK and Gibson Guitars,” says Lee Bartram, Gibson’s Head of Marketing - EMEA “...from the British Blues explosion in the ‘60s all the way through to Brit pop and beyond. By making our instruments even more accessible through the Reverb platform, we are looking forward to hearing how the future of British music sounds.”

The guitars include popular models including Les Pauls and SGs but some rarer birds including a 1957 Les Paul Junior Reissue in TV Yellow, an ES-275 P90 VOS, a 1968 Les Paul Custom Reissue in Ebony, an ES-335 in Sixties Cherry and a Korina Flying V. We can't see them hanging around long.

(Image credit: Reverb)

“The UK is home to some of the finest music makers on the planet, and Reverb is proud to be able to support their creativity with the launch of the Gibson UK Demo Shop,” said Antoine Bourgougnon, Reverb’s European Marketing Manager. “No matter your musical style, this shop offers you the chance to explore guitars that few will ever have the chance to strum, and we’re honored to be able to offer instruments from Gibson’s past to the music makers of today.”

All guitars in the Gibson UK Demo Shop are certified through the Gibson Repair and Restoration team’s 35-point inspection process, and will include a certificate of verification. In addition to certificate of authenticity too, Gibson’s two-year limited factory warranty is included.

Check out the Gibson UK Demo Shop on Reverb here and learn more about the shop here.