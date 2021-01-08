Gibson partners with Gene Simmons for custom line of G² guitars and basses

Gear 2021: Ending a big week for Gibson that began with the acquisition of Mesa/Boogie, the company has now announced a new partnership with Kiss icon Gene Simmons.

This is not a traditional signature model arrangement. The two Gs have teamed to launch G² – a whole range of electric guitar and bass collections spanning Gibson, Epiphone and even Kramer.

The first offering is the G² Thunderbird Bass guitar in Ebony with a choice of Silver or Blood Red appointments. More models will follow soon – including a Flying V guitar and bass – but the partnership won't stop at instruments with plans for entertainment content.

“I have been designing and trademarking bass guitars for decades, and when I heard Gibson’s vision and learned about their creative process, it just made sense for us to join forces to take things to the next level,” said Simmons.

“Gibson is an outstanding company and has earned its place as a leading guitar brand with fans around the world," he added. "These guitars and basses will all be handmade, with a sound that is off the charts. The design is so beautiful and collectible that they are simply works of art.”