Gene Simmons: the 10 tracks that blew my mind

Even without the make-up, the eight-inch platform boots or the fire-breathing bass guitar, Gene Simmons cuts an imposing figure. A shade over six-foot, regulation sunglasses clamped across his eyes, he has a drawling low-frequency rumble of a voice that seems to rattle the coffee cups on the hotel table.

The Kiss frontman was in Vancouver, entertaining guests and, ostensibly, talking about the forthcoming UK live dates that form part of their mammoth Kissworld 2017 Tour. But the 67-year-old couldn’t resist giving us the songs that blew his mind and spent a very happy hour talking about the songs that helped create the God of Thunder.

“I was actually born in Israel, six months after independence,” he says, tucking into a lightweight breakfast cracker.

“For the first eight and half years of my life, I never saw a TV or heard music on the radio. We didn’t even have a toilet! It was just an outhouse, with a few rags to wipe your ass.

“My mother and I emigrated to the US in 1957, right in the middle of the rock ‘n’ roll explosion. This is pre-Beatles; we’re talking about Fats Domino, Little Richard, Chuck Berry… Elvis, of course. This music just hit me at the side of the head like a 2 x 4. Wham!

“You asked me to pick 10 tracks that blew my mind. I could have picked a hundred… a thousand. That was what it was like to be a music fan in the 50s and 60s.

"You had the Beatles next to Diana Ross next to Zeppelin next to Hendrix next to Yes next to James Brown next to the Kinks.

"Every week, there seemed to be another 20 new songs that just stopped you dead in your tracks. Can you imagine hearing Waterloo Sunset for the first time? Or Twist and Shout? Or Tutti Frutti?

“These days we have the talent – Gaga, Bruno Mars, Adele, all great artists - but they’re handcuffed by the industry. The industry sets the rules and says rap has to sound like this; soul has to sound like this; EDM has to sound like this. Fucking pathetic!

“I don’t want to sound like one of those miserable, moany guys that says, ‘Man, everything was better back then’. But when it comes to music… shit, it was so much better! When I heard it, it changed my life forever!”

