Gibson Montana reveals 2018 acoustic guitar range
Yes, more Gibson! This week has seen the core USA line and Memphis hollowbody range unveiled, and now it’s the turn of the Montana acoustic guitars, which have been popping up at retailers worldwide.
As always, there’s a new Hummingbird and J-45 Standard, but there are a few surprises, too, including the new Avante Garde line, which offers slimline bodies and cutaways, plus a new parlour shape to boot.
Head on through the gallery for a closer look at each model, with specs and street prices.
Gibson Montana Parlor Rosewood AG 2018
PRESS RELEASE: Gibson has a long history of pioneering small-body acoustic guitar designs. The Parlor Rosewood Avant Garde is the next evolution of what a small-body instrument should sound like.
Never before has a slim, small-body cutaway guitar offered such a giant sound. Excellent playability and distinctive styling complete the package. World class acoustic tone suitable for home, studio, stage or high-level professional performance.
Full specs
Neck:
Material: Mahogany
Neck Profile: Advanced Response
Scale Length: 24.75"
Fingerboard: Richlite
Body:
Body Shape: J-165
Top: Sitka spruce
Back and Sides: Rosewood
Bracing: Traditional hand scalloped X-bracing
Binding: Multi-ply top, single-ply back
Finish: Nitrocellulose
Hardware:
Hardware Finish: Mini Grover
Bridge: Modern belly down, Richlite
Saddle: Tusq
Electronics:
Pickup: LR Baggs Element VTC
Controls: Volume and Tone controls
Gibson Montana SJ-200 Jumbo 2018
PRESS RELEASE: From its inaugural appearance in 1937, Gibson's SJ-200 set an unmatched standard.
The 2018 SJ-200 continues a legacy of the world's most famous acoustic guitar, and certainly one of the most popular.
The Super Jumbo has been the "Artist's Choice" for all styles of music, from rock to country. This iconic model is capable of a rich, full sound with a deep bass and crystal clear highs.
Full specs
Body Style: Super Jumbo
Body: Maple
Top: Sitka spruce
Bracing: Traditional, Hand Scalloped X-bracing
Neck Profile: Round
Neck: 2-piece maple
Neck width: 1.725''
Neckjoint: Compound Dovetail Neck-to-body
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Scale length: Long
Number of frets: 20
Nut: Tusq
Inlay: Mother-of-pearl Crowns
Binding: Multi Ply Top, Multi Ply Back
Hardware: Bridge 2 Bar Moustache, Rosewood
Tuners: Grover Rotomatic
Plating; Gold
Pickup: LR Baggs Anthem
Finishes available: Vintage Sunburst
Case: Gibson Hardshell
Gibson Montana AG Hummingbird Rosewood 2018
PRESS RELEASE: The Hummingbird Rosewood Cutaway is our new modern square shoulder, slim body depth, rosewood cutaway guitar.
Handcrafted with the same time tested build techniques as our most iconic models. Each Gibson Acoustic is full of expression, character, and exquisite beauty and this new modern styled instrument is no different.
Superb for all contemporary styles, whether just cording, or for intricate solo music.
Full specs
Body Style: Square Shoulder
Body: Rosewood
Top: Sitka spruce
Bracing: Traditional Hand Scalloped X-bracing
Neck Profile: Advanced Response
Neck: Mahogany
Neck width: 1.725''
Neckjoint: Compound Dovetail Neck-to-body
Fingerboard: Richlite
Scale length; Long
Number of frets: 20
Nut: Tusq
Inlay: Mother-of-pearl Single Parallelogram
Binding: Multi Ply Top, Single Ply Back
Hardware: Bridge Modern belly down, Richlite
Tuners: Mini Grover
Plating: Nickel
Pickup: LR Baggs VTC
Finishes available: Antique Natural
Case: Gibson Hardshell
Gibson Montana J-45 Walnut Burst AG 2018
PRESS RELEASE: The J-45 Walnut offers an innovative, slim body, round shoulder cutaway guitar with all the traditional build techniques that go into each Gibson Acoustic.
A Solid Sitka Spruce top with traditional hand scalloped bracing is joined by beautiful walnut back and sides which provide a full and balanced tonal range and superior clarity between each string.
Full specs
Body Style: Round Shoulder
Body: Walnut
Top: Sitka spruce
Bracing: Traditional Hand Scalloped X-bracing
Neck Profile: Advanced Response
Neck: 2-piece maple
Neck width: 1.725"
Neckjoint: Compound Dovetail Neck-to-body
Fingerboard: Walnut
Scale length: Short
Number of frets: 20
Nut: Tusq
Inlay: Mother-of-pearl Dots
Binding: Multi Ply Top, Single Ply Back
Hardware: Bridge Rounded Rectangle, Walnut
Tuners: Mini Grover
Plating: Nickel
Pickup: LR Baggs Element
Finishes available: Walnut Burst
Case Gibson: Hardshell
Gibson Montana Hummingbird 2018
PRESS RELEASE: Much of the Hummingbird's appeal lies in its versatility. However you attack this flat-top, it pumps out rich, deep tones, and is equally at home strumming first-position chords as it is taking the spotlight for picking lead lines.
Its spacious mahogany body and sweet, select Sitka spruce top are more than capable of nailing down the rhythm in the hands of a rock and roll sideman, or accompanying the most nuanced performance under the fingers of today's alternative singer-songwriter.
Full specs
Body Style: Square Shoulder
Back: Mahogany
Top: Sitka spruce
Bracing: Traditional, Hand Scalloped X-bracing
Neck Profile: Round
Neck: Mahogany
Neck width: 1.725"
Neckjoint: Compound Dovetail Neck-to-body
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Scale length: Short
Number of frets: 20
Nut: Tusq
Inlay: Mother-of-pearl Parallelogram
Binding: Multi Ply Top, Multi Ply Back
Hardware: Bridge Traditional belly up, Rosewood
Tuners: Grover Rotomatic
Plating: Nickel
Electronics: Pickup LR Baggs VTC
Finishes available: Vintage Cherry Sunburst
Case: Gibson Hardshell
Gibson Montana J-45 Standard 2018
PRESS RELEASE: The J-45 is Gibson's best-selling acoustic of all time. Nicknamed "The Workhorse" and first introduced in 1942, this iconic acoustic has become the cornerstone of its round-shoulder, dreadnought line.
World renowned for its full, balanced expression, warm bass and excellent projection, the J-45 has been refined to carry this legacy to new heights.
This 2018 model delivers a sound with incredible dynamic range, warm mids, and a tight punchy bass.
Full specs
Body: Style Round Shoulder
Body: Mahogany
Top: Sitka spruce
Bracing: Traditional, Hand Scalloped X-bracing
Neck Profile: Slim Taper
Neck: Mahogany
Neck width: 1.725"
Neckjoint: Compound Dovetail Neck-to-body
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Scale length: Short
Number of frets: 20
Nut: Black
Inlay: Mother-of-pearl dots
Binding: Multi Ply Top Single Ply Back
Hardware: Bridge Traditional, belly up, Rosewood
Tuners: Grover Rotomatic
Plating: Nickel
Pickup: LR Baggs VTC
Finishes available: Vintage Sunburst
Case: Gibson Hardshell
Left-handed version available
Gibson Montana J-15 2018 Acoustic-Electric
PRESS RELEASE: The Gibson J-15 2018 Acoustic-Electric Guitar is hand-built in Bozeman, Montana with the same time-tested luthiery techniques that make our guitars the most sought-after instruments in the world.
This impressive guitar features a dovetail neck-to-body joint secured with hide glue, scalloped bracing, and a hand sprayed nitrocellulose lacquer finish.
Full specs
Body Style: Round Shoulder
Body: Walnut
Top: Sitka spruce
Bracing: Traditional Hand Scalloped X-bracing
Neck Profile: Slim Taper
Neck: 2-piece maple
Neck width: 1.725"
Neckjoint: Compound Dovetail Neck-to-body
Fingerboard: Walnut
Scale length: Short
Number of frets: 20
Nut: Tusq
Inlay: Mother-of-pearl dots
Binding: Multi Ply Top Single Ply Back
Bridge: Rectangular, closed slot, Walnut
Tuners: Mini Grover
Plating: Nickel
Pickup: LR Baggs Element
Finishes available: Antique Natural
Case Gibson: Hardshell