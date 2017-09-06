Gibson Montana reveals 2018 acoustic guitar range

Yes, more Gibson! This week has seen the core USA line and Memphis hollowbody range unveiled, and now it’s the turn of the Montana acoustic guitars, which have been popping up at retailers worldwide.

As always, there’s a new Hummingbird and J-45 Standard, but there are a few surprises, too, including the new Avante Garde line, which offers slimline bodies and cutaways, plus a new parlour shape to boot.

Head on through the gallery for a closer look at each model, with specs and street prices.