Gibson Memphis unveils 2018 guitar range
This year, Gibson seems to have revealed all its forthcoming ranges at once - following the announcement of the core USA guitar line, 2018’s Memphis models have now come out of hiding at retailers worldwide.
The company has trimmed down its new ES offerings to just five models, spanning the ES-335 Dot to the luxurious ES-335 Figured.
As always with the Memphis line, specs are fairly traditional, with the odd modern twist - note the ES-335 Figured’s Aquamarine finish, and the ES-330’s hum-cancelling P-90 pickups.
Head on through the gallery for a closer look, specs and street prices…
Gibson Memphis ES-335 Figured 2018
PRESS RELEASE: The 2018 Gibson ES-335 Figured is more than top-of-the-line appointments and enhancements, it’s a statement.
AAA figured maple veneer and an Aquamarine finish create an impressive visual individuality.
High-end appointments like the hand-wired MTC Premiere control assembly with Orange Drop capacitors and 550K matched pots, ABR-1 bridge with titanium saddles, and MHS humbucking pickups ensure that you sound as good as you look.
Full specs
Top: 3-ply Maple/Poplar/Maple
Back: 3-ply Maple/Poplar/Maple
Centerblock: Maple
Bracing: Spruce
Binding: Single-ply Cream
Neck: Quarter Sawn Mahogany
Neck profile: Rounded "C", Rolled Binding
Fingerboard: Dark Rosewood
Inlays Pearloid: Small Block
Nut: Bone
Nut Width: 1.687"
Scale Length: 24.75"
Number of Frets: 22
Finish: Nickel
Bridge: ABR-1 with titanium saddles
Tailpiece: Aluminum Stop Bar
Tuners: Grover 'Milk Bottle' Rotomatics
Knobs: Amber Top Hats
Neck pickup: MHS Humbucker Rhythm
Bridge pickup: MHS Humbucker Lead
Controls: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle switch, hand-wired with orange drop capacitors
Case: Gibson Hardshell
Gibson Memphis ES-335 Dot 2018
PRESS RELEASE: The 2018 Gibson ES-335 DOT is designed with the working musician in mind and pairs innovative thinking with time-honored tradition.
The Rounded “C” single-piece maple neck, rosewood fingerboard, and hand-rolled neck binding give you an unmatched playing feel.
The Burstbucker 1 and Burstbucker 2 humbucking pickups ensure that you will always have the versatility to match your own creativity.
Full specs
Top: 3-ply Maple/Poplar/Maple
Back: 3-ply Maple/Poplar/Maple
Centerblock: Maple
Bracing: Spruce
Binding: Single-ply Black
Neck: Quarter Sawn Mahogany
Neck profile: Rounded "C", Rolled Binding
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Inlays: Pearloid Dot
Nut: Bone
Nut Width: 1.687"
Scale Length: 24.75"
Number of Frets: 22
Hardware Finish: Nickel
Bridge: ABR-1 with plated brass saddles
Tailpiece: Die-cast Zinc
Tuners: Grover 102 Rotomatics
Knobs: Black Top Hats
Neck pickup: Burstbucker 1
Bridge pickup: Burstbucker 2
Controls: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle switch, hand-wired with ceramic capacitors
Finishes available: Blues Burst, Wine Red
Case: Hardshell
Gibson Memphis ES-335 Traditional 2018
PRESS RELEASE: The 2018 Gibson ES-335 Traditional is not a revolution, it’s an evolution. Built on a pedigree of performance and quality, this guitar takes things a step further.
The ABR-1 bridge is enhanced with titanium saddles for increased clarity, definition, and sustain.
The control assembly is hand-wired with Orange Drop capacitors and our MHS humbucking pickups, resulting in that distinctive Gibson tone that players crave.
New timeless finishes include Antique Faded Cherry and Antique Ebony.
Full specs
Top: 3-ply Maple/Poplar/Maple
Back: 3-ply Maple/Poplar/Maple
Centerblock: Maple
Bracing: Spruce
Binding: Single-ply Cream
Neck: Quarter Sawn Mahogany
Neck profile: Rounded "C", Rolled Binding
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Inlays Pearloid: Small Block
Nut: Bone
Nut Width: 1.687"
Scale Length: 24.75"
Number of Frets: 22
Finish: Nickel
Bridge: ABR-1 with titanium saddles
Tailpiece: Die-cast Zinc with Locking Studs
Tuners: Grover 'Milk Bottle' Rotomatics
Knobs: Black Top Hats with Silver Inserts
Neck pickup: MHS Humbucker Rhythm
Bridge pickup: MHS Humbucker Lead
Controls: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle switch, hand-wired with orange drop capacitors
Case: Gibson Hardshell
Gibson Memphis ES-330 2018
PRESS RELEASE: The premiere thinline hollowbody of all time, this Historic ES-330 is captured with iconic elements that have made this the guitar of guitars for players of any style and technique.
Memphis is recreating this particular piece of history in every detail: slim taper cutaways, Kluson white oval button tuners, rolled neck binding, vintage style "no logo" potentiometers-every stitch of this classic instrument has history written into it. Includes hardshell case.
Full specs
Top: 3-ply Maple/Poplar/Maple
Back: 3-ply Maple/Poplar/Maple
Centerblock: None
Bracing: Spruce
Binding: Single-ply Cream
Neck: Quarter Sawn Mahogany
Neck profile: Rounded "C", Rolled Binding
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Inlays: Pearloid Small Block
Nut: Bone
Nut Width: 1.687"
Scale Length: 24.75"
Number of Frets: 22
Hardware Finish: Nickel
Bridge: ABR-1 with titanium saddles
Tailpiece: Thinline Trapeze Tailpiece
Tuners: Vintage Style White Oval Button
Knobs: Gold Top Hats with Gold Inserts
Neck pickup: MHS P-90 Rhythm
Bridge pickup: MHS P-90 Lead (Reverse Polarity)
Controls: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle switch, hand-wired with ceramic capacitors
Finishes available: Sunset Burst
Case: Hardshell
Gibson Memphis ES-275 2018
PRESS RELEASE: The 2018 Gibson ES-275 Custom in Sunset Burst finish is a reinvented classic archtop designed with the modern player in mind.
Honoring the long tradition of Gibson's great jazz guitars in looks, tone and feel, the ES-275 Custom offers players of any musical genre a timeless instrument with modern functionality.
For improved access to the 22 fret dark rosewood fretboard, the thinline body design features a single rounded cutaway.
The Grover "Milk Bottle" Rotomatic tuners and pinned ABR-1 bridge with titanium saddles offer precise intonation and tuning stability.
Rich tones are always on tap thanks to the hand-wired control assembly with Orange Drop capacitors, 550K matched pots and Gibson's popular MHS humbucking pickups. Includes hardshell case.
Full specs
Top: 3-ply Figured Maple/Poplar/Maple
Back: 3-ply Figured Maple/Poplar/Maple
Centerblock: None
Bracing: Quarter Sawn Adirondack Spruce
Binding: Multi-ply
Neck: Quarter Sawn Mahogany
Neck profile: Rounded "C", Rolled Binding
Fingerboard: Dark Rosewood
Inlays: Mother of Pearl Full Block
Nut: Bone
Nut Width: 1.687"
Scale Length: 24.75"
Number of Frets: 22
Finish: Gold
Bridge: ABR-1 with titanium saddles and rosewood base
Tailpiece: Three Bar Archtop Tailpiece
Tuners: Grover 'Milk Bottle' Rotomatics
Knobs: Gold Speed Knobs
Neck: pickup MHS Humbucker Rhythm
Bridge: pickup MHS Humbucker Lead
Controls: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle switch, hand-wired with matched 550K potentiometers and orange drop capacitors
Finishes available: Sunset Burst
Case: Hardshell