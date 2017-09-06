Gibson Memphis unveils 2018 guitar range

This year, Gibson seems to have revealed all its forthcoming ranges at once - following the announcement of the core USA guitar line, 2018’s Memphis models have now come out of hiding at retailers worldwide.

The company has trimmed down its new ES offerings to just five models, spanning the ES-335 Dot to the luxurious ES-335 Figured.

As always with the Memphis line, specs are fairly traditional, with the odd modern twist - note the ES-335 Figured’s Aquamarine finish, and the ES-330’s hum-cancelling P-90 pickups.

Head on through the gallery for a closer look, specs and street prices…