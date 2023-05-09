Gibson is teasing an Epiphone Greeny Les Paul, Mustaine models, white '80s Explorers… and a glimmer of hope for the Dave Grohl ES-335 signature's return

If anyone thought Cesar Gueikian's new role as Interim CEO would make him less available to make his Instagram stories are the number one place to find out Gibson's next moves first, they were very wrong.

Inviting followers to 'Ask Me Anything' he gave straight answers to a host of questions about exciting Gibson and Epiphone release plans and shared them on his Instagram stories.

Here's a recap:

• The first Dave Mustaine signature Epiphone models are coming this month (May) - so get ready for some more Flying V action.

(Image credit: Cesar Gueikian / Instagram)

• Gibson will offer its '80s Explorers in white "this year".

• "Yes" there will be an Epiphone Les Paul Greeny at some point.

(Image credit: Cesar Gueikian / Instagram)

• Mesa products will be available again in Europe "after the Summer". We're hoping that includes the UK and it doesn't get further punished for that whole Brexit thing.

(Image credit: Cesar Gueikian / Instagram)

There was also an "OK" to a request for a Gibson core or Epiphone version of the Custom Shop Dave Grohl DG-335 – a limited 2014 Gibson Memphis model that has for years seemed an absolute shoo-in for reissue.

Cesar's response could mean nothing more than an acknowledgment of the request, but we live in hope. The demand is there and those Trini Lopez-inspired features would make it a real gem in the catalogue.

(Image credit: Cesar Gueikian / Instagram)

Please make it happen, Cesar!