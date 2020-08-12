Dave Grohl pays tribute to Trini Lopez: "My 1967 Trini Lopez signature guitar is the sound of our band"

Dave Grohl has taken to social media to pay tribute to Trini Lopez, the guitarist, singer and actor who passed away on August 11 due to complications from COVID-19.

Grohl, who purchased a red 1967 Gibson Trini Lopez signature ES-335 while still in Nirvana, has used the guitar in the studio for every Foo Fighters record.

Dave Grohl's own signature Gibson DG-335 guitar takes many design cues from his prized Trini Lopez: the diamond-shaped F-holes, split inlays and Firebird-style six-in-line headstock to name a few.

On the Foo Fighters' social media accounts, Grohl wrote:

"Today the world sadly lost yet another legend, Trini Lopez. Trini not only left a beautiful musical legacy of his own, but also unknowingly helped shape the sound of the Foo Fighters from day one."

"Every album we have ever made, from the first to the latest, was recorded with my red 1967 Trini Lopez signature guitar. It is the sound of our band, and my most prized possession from the day I bought it in 1992.

"Thank you, Trini for all of your contributions. You will be missed by many, remembered by all. RIP Trini Lopez"

Lopez found popularity in the '60s with hits, If I Had A Hammer and Lemon Tree, and also starred in the 1967 film The Dirty Dozen.

He passed away at his home in palm Springs aged 83.

A documentary about Lopez's life - My Name Is Lopez - was already in the works before his death is due for release in 2010.