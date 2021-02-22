Megadeth's Dave Mustaine leaves Dean Guitars to partner with Gibson

Jackson, ESP, Dean… Dave Mustaine's had more than a fair share of signature guitars over the years, and sold them too. Now he's followed the Flying V scent back to the source and signed with Gibson, with the dramatic teaser above surely proceeding an imminent signature model.

The 14-second video, titled 'The Time Has Come' features Megadeth mascot Vic Rattlehead strutting through a graveyard before unsheathing a sword engraved with the words 'Rust In Peace'. The title of a classic Megadeth album, of course.

(Image credit: Joe Branston/Future)

We wouldn't surprised if all this coincides with the release of new Megadeth music either for a full-on MegaDave March. More news as it breaks.