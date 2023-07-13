Gibson is now selling guitars direct to the UK and EU on its website – including the Mod Collection

Following last month's Gibson sale of Demo Shop models via Reverb, Gibson has officially opened for business serving UK and EU customers to sell guitars, basses, pickups, Maestro pedals, accessories and apparel direct on its own site.

The site also includes the chance to buy electric guitars from the Gibson Mod Collection – a selection of rarities, exclusives and demo models, including unique mods.

There's free shipping over £50 a free lifetime limited warranty on material and workmanship and also buy now, pay later options via Klarna. Tempting indeed!

You can check out the full Gibson range at gibson.com