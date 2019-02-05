Gibson debuts 23 stunning Custom Shop guitars, including all-new Les Paul Special Double Cut Figured Top

Judging from player reaction to its epic 23-strong guitar line-up, Gibson has already had a stonking 2019 - even winning our NAMM best in show award for the Les Paul Standard ’50s - and its Custom Shop offerings look set to continue that momentum.

23 new guitars (what is it with Gibson and 23?) make up the much-simplified range, which sticks to recreations of models from classic years, while showcasing an all-new design, the rather dashing Les Paul Special Double Cut Figured Top.

Notable spec changes across the range include the use of ebony as opposed to Gibson’s Richlite composite, while paper-in-oil caps appear as standard. There’s a solid choice of ’bursts on the appropriate LPs, too.

Head on through the gallery for the spiel and prices (where available), and pop over to Gibson for more info.