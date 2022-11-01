GForce’s odyssey continues as it releases the ARP-inspired Oddity3 synth plugin

Given that the first version was released 20 years ago, GForce’s Oddity - a plugin emulation of the ARP Odyssey - might almost be considered a vintage synth itself.

A sequel, Oddity2, followed in 2015, and now Oddity3 has landed. This builds on the architecture of previous versions but extends its capabilities even further.

In fact, Oddity3 is powered by a new audio engine, and GForce’s sound designers have created more than 250 new presets. These come in addition to the 1,750+ legacy presets from previous versions.

All of the sounds can be found and organised in the new preset browser, which offers extensive tagging, sorting and search possibilities. There are new distortion and reverb effects, too, along with a Vintage control that enables you to dial in your desired level of analogue imperfections.

For performers, there are now four programmable macros for quick and easy editing, while the programmable aftertouch and expanded velocity controls promise extra playability. The UI is now scalable, and you can choose from three skins.

Oddity3 is available now for the introductory price of $65/£50+VAT (regular price is $130/£100+VAT) and runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. Find out more on the GForce Software (opens in new tab) website.