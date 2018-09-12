Get your kids building hi-tech instruments with the littleBits Electronic Music Inventor Kit

It might only be September, but the well-prepared parents among you will already be considering Christmas gift ideas for kids, and we reckon that the littleBits Electronic Music Inventor Kit could be a prime candidate for a stocking or two.

Designed to enable your your little ones to build the likes of a synth guitar and air drums, this DIY package comes with eight bits - including an accelerometer, keyboard, micro sequencer, oscillator, proximity sensor and speaker - six paper templates and 12 accessories.

There’s also a free littleBits app, which delivers step-by-step instructions on how to make your inventions come to life.

The kit, which is launching alongside Base and Space Rover variants, could appeal to the same kind of demographic that’s enjoyed Nintendo’s Lab packages, but with electronic modules replacing sheets of cardboard.

Find out more on the littleBits website, where you can order the Electronic Music Inventor Kit for $99.99.