Get three Loopmasters sample packs worth $99/£84.95 with ANY Plugin Boutique purchase right now

It’s earlier than expected, but the pre-Black Friday plugin deals bonanza is already underway.

Right now, if you buy anything on Plugin Boutique, you’ll get their Loopcloud bundle absolutely free. This includes three epic sample packs - Chill LA Trap, Rektchorz presents House Shift and Retro Electric - and the Loopcloud 5 app. That’s 2.4GB of fresh content that would usually set you back $99/£84.95. Until 31 October it can be yours for nothing.

With so many other deals going on at Plugin Boutique right now, like 85% off the accusonus ERA 4 Voice Leveler (now just £7), 32% off Big Fish Audio's Aeris and Mojo and a great price on Bitwig Studio 3, it shouldn’t be too difficult to find something you need to take advantage of this offer.

Get samples worth $99/£84.95 for free @Plugin Boutique

For full details on how to bag your freebies and to hear examples of the samples, check out the video below.