Apparently there's no such thing as a free lunch, but nobody said anything about free plugins of one of the best bass amps from history.

The Ampeg SVT has been good enough for Bootsy Collins, Darryl Jones, Michael Bradford and Chris Wyse so if supple bottoms and midrange growls sound appealing we've got some great news.

(Image credit: Brainworx)

The Brainworx Ampeg SVT-VR Classic plugin is free over at Plugin-Alliance. Simply use the code AMPEG-FOR-FREE at checkout before 19 February.